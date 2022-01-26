Capacity Issues Close Abby’s Vye Road Transfer Station – Take Waste to Mission or Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Due to capacity and rail delays, the GFL transfer station on Vye Road in Abbotsford is currently closed to the public. The Mission Landfill and the Bailey Landfill in Chilliwack will accept waste for a charge.

Flood Cleanup Update: The City of Abbotsford is providing FREE disposal of waste resulting from flood cleanup efforts. Flood debris and waste can be dropped off at the Riverside Temporary Transfer Station (1225 Riverside Road).

For more info visit the Transfer Stations & Recycling Depots page.

Vye Road Garbage Transfer Station/Canada 247