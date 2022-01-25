New Exhibitions at Abbotsford’s The Reach Gallery

Abbotsford – A new season of exhibitions presents the diverse voices and fresh perspectives of early-career artists who are changing the landscape of creative practice in the Fraser Valley and beyond. Though varying widely in medium and aesthetic, the exhibiting artists all engage thoughtfully with material and historical narratives, and consider how cultural practices are altered by evolving notions of gender, land, and environment.

Feet Deep in Wet Earth and Watery Pools is the first solo exhibition by Stó:lō artist Deb Silver, a recent MFA graduate from Emily Carr University of Art + Design and a finalist for the 2021 Lind Prize for Emerging Artists in Vancouver. Through recent bodies of photographic work, Silver seeks to combine her interests in Coast Salish cultural teachings and scientific enquiry. This exhibition represents the first opportunity for a breadth of Silver’s works to be displayed together in the artist’s home territory. A virtual artist talk will be presented on March 15, in collaboration with the School of Creative Arts (SOCA) at the University of the Fraser Valley.

ਸ਼ੀਸ਼ੇ ‘ਚ ਤਰੇੜ | sheeshe ‘ch thareṛ | a crack in the mirror is a survey of recent works by Surrey-based artist Simranpreet Anand, including collaborative pieces with artist and scholar Conner Singh VanderBeek. Anand’s practice, indebted to familial and cultural community, engages materials and concepts drawn from the histories of Punjab and its diasporas. The title of the exhibition, sheeshe ‘ch thareṛ, captures the fissures emerging from her ongoing encounters with matter and material culture in our globalized world. The show is guest curated by Sajdeep Soomal. A virtual artist talk with the artists will be presented on March 29, also in collaboration with SOCA.

The vibrancy and energy of Dona Park’s paintings and digital drawings is a celebration of the strength of young people, women, and nature. Park is a Korean-Canadian artist based in Abbotsford, BC, whose work draws on her cultural heritage and personal identity. Her exhibition Face to Face features works that mark the artist’s journey to highlight her own hyphenated Asian-Canadian identity, emphasizing her Korean heritage and the intersection of cultures.

“I’m thrilled to be able to present these exhibitions by local and regional artists who are each making real artistic and professional strides in their individual practices,” says Curator of Art & Visual Culture Adrienne Fast. “As the only public, professional art gallery in the Fraser Valley, The Reach has an important responsibility to support artists who live and work in our region. But we also want to showcase work that speaks to the many different communities in our region, be those Indigenous, South Asian, or other settler communities. These exhibitions include beautiful and meaningful works of art that many of our visitors will see themselves reflected in.”

Two longstanding programs at The Reach also will also debut new artist projects. Art on Demand is an exhibition program that focuses specifically on work by emerging artists and curated by an emerging curator. Art on Demand 8.1 presents artworks by Emilie Kvist and Cassidy Luteijn and is the curatorial debut for Emily Goodbrand. The artists’ explore concepts of time and memory through experimental printmaking and painting practices.

The Community Art Spaceprogram supports community-based artworks and initiatives undertaken by groups and individuals from a non-arts background. The latest presentation in this program is Kairos – An Opportune Time for Actionwhich features quilts created by Marilyn Farquar as a memorial for her brother Barry Shantz, a longtime homeless activist in Abbotsford, as a plea for greater support for people with mental health issues.

See all the artworks in person and meet the artists at the opening party on Friday January 28 at 6:30pm. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. To attend, please register in advance at thereach.ca or call 604-864-8087.