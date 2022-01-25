Mobile Overdose Prevention Service Opens in Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Surrey/Fraser Health – A new mobile overdose prevention service is now open in Abbotsford to support people who use substances and help prevent toxic drug poisonings and toxic drug deaths. The mobile overdose prevention site is a specialized service with a customized van, offering witnessed consumption of substances including inhalation. Located at Lonzo Road and Sumas Way, the site is open daily from Noon to 6 p.m.

“Almost everyone in our province knows someone whose life has been touched by the poisoned drug crisis,” says Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “The new mobile overdose prevention site in Abbotsford meets people where they are, with the services they need. This will save lives.”

Fraser Health is partnering with Lookout Health and Housing Society to provide people with a safe and welcoming environment to consume their own substances witnessed by harm reduction workers and peer support workers who care about their security and well-being.

In addition to witnessed consumption, clients can access Take Home Naloxone kits and supplies at the mobile overdose prevention site. In addition, Fraser Health outreach teams, including the new Overdose Outreach Team and the Integrated Homelessness Action Response Team will be available to help connect people to other health services including mental health and substance use supports.

For more information and resources related to overdose prevention and response, visit fraserhealth.ca/overdose.