RCMP Searching for Missing Woman – Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan, 24, of Chilliwack. Ms. Gilfillan was last seen on January 19, 2022 in the 45000-block of Menholm Road.

She does have a history of disappearing.

RCMP/ Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn_Gilfillan
Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan description:
  •  Caucasian female
  •  Height: 160 cm (5’03)
  •  Weight: 91 kg (201 lbs)
  •  Hair: red
  •  Eyes: blue.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Gilfillan they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Mackenzie’s well-being, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan to contact police at 64-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
 

