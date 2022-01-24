Cultus Lake – A reminder from the Facebook page Cultus Lake Residents on the planned power outages for Tuesday January 25. Originally this was to be done January 6 but the weather was not conducive for the upgrades. Some power poles and other repair work will be done. Some 267 customers will have power interruptions on Tuesday. Much of the damage was from the November 2021 atmospheric flood compounded by this January’s ice storm.
Cultus Lake – BC Hydro Planned Power Outages For Tuesday January 25 – Originally For January 6
