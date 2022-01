Chilliwack – The 2022 Chilliwack and Fraser Valley Home Expos are open for booking. Chilliwack is in January with Abbotsford following in February.

The Chilliwack Home, Garden and Outdoor Living Expo is January 28, 29, 30 2022 at Heritage Park.

The Fraser Valley Home Expo is February 11, 12, 13 2022 at Tradex.

