When You Race Past an AbbyPD Cop, and Your Engine Blows Up ….

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department.

The epitome of “havin’ a bad day”.

Early Sunday morning @2:40AM, a 20-year old “N” driver passed an unmarked AbbyPD police vehicle at speeds over 200 km/hr on Highway #1 at Sumas Way.

The car was going so fast that the engine blew.

The driver is now charged with excessive speed, driving without consideration and failing to display his “N”.

He was given $788 worth of tickets for excessive speeding, driving without consideration and failing to display the N sign.

…..and the car was seized … and likely have his licence suspended.

AbbyPD Jan 23/2022

