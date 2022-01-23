Blog – The Write Stuff – Valentine’s Day shopping in the Fraser Valley by Catherine Hercus

Fraser Valley (Catherine Hercus) – Whether you are looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift or something for yourself, there are many options in the Fraser Valley. With global supply chain issues and Covid restrictions hitting small businesses, it is important to shop and support local stores. Here are local businesses to check out.

Origin – Enduring designs creates botanical arrangements in Maple Ridge. Other options include Oak & Ivory and Lotus & Lemongrass.

For love inspired gifts, The Heart in Cloverdale has a heart themed clothing display.

Chilliwack has several gift boutiques including The Local Space, Jay’s Boutique, Creekside Home Décor, Rococo Home Decor.

In Abbotsford, check out Spruce Collective, Bureaux Modern Mercantile, Ten Thousand Villages. Kariton Gift shop offers jewelry and gifts made by 40 local artisans.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Fig and Ferns Designs is having their grand opening on February 12. The studio is hosting a Sip & Shop event from 10-7.

The event is featuring products from Her Modern Shop, Fraser Candle Co. and their own products. Fig & Fern designs offers dried floral designs which can be picked up in Abbotsford or shipped.

Fraser Candle Co. produces hand poured soy wax candles, and handcrafted concrete vessels and décor, and are located in Mission. The candles contain lead free wicks, and the wax is biodegradable and vegan. In addition, the scents are phthalate free. In addition, 10% of proceeds go to FVHS or the Mission Royal Legion, and orders over $100 receive free shipping. If you can’t attend the event, the candles can be ordered online or purchased at Totally Book-ish in Mission, Yes Chef, Hunt and Home and Revive Social House in Abbotsford, and Aldor Acres in Langley.

The third vendor at the event is Her Modern Shop, a women’s clothing store in Mission. Their clothing includes jackets, sweaters, pants, dresses, and lounge wear.

To comply with Covid-19 regulations, a maximum of 2 people will be allowed at a time. Time slots can be booked on Instagram @figandferndesigns, by email at figandferndesigns@yahoo.com or by calling 604-621-3565. As an opening special, all three vendors are offering a 10% discount at the event.

In Harrison Hot Springs, visit Sticks and Stones, Susquatch Gifts & Souvenirs, and Artisans Attic & Fudgery. Canwest Art Gallery on the main drag offers world class art and jewelry and I make a point of checking it out when I am in town.

Blue Dandelions Gifts & Collectibles has locations in Harrison and Agassiz with local sourced children’s toys, women’s clothing, essential oils, jewelry and souvenirs.

For First Nations products, Heaven N Earth Native Art Gallery and Cultural Studio deals directly with artists. You will find handmade cedar and birch bark jewelry, beaded jewelry, baskets, masks, clothing and more. Sto:lo Gift Shop in Chilliwack specialized in one of a kind indigenous arts, crafts and gifts.

