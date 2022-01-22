Surrey Board of Trade President Anita Huberman Receives a 2021 Outstanding Canadian Award

Surrey – Surrey’s Anita Huberman was one of 15 recipients in Canada to receive a 2021 Outstanding Canadian Award Medallion. The medallion was specially designed to show the red maple leaves depicting thirteen provinces and territories of Canada.
“I am humbled by this honour and national recognition,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “Congratulations also to Surrey Crime Prevention Society’s Executive Director Karen Reid Sidhu. It’s amazing to see that BC’s only award recipients are from Surrey. This speaks to the importance of Surrey across Canada.”
The Outstanding Canadian Awards is a program which originated in 2000 by a group of community leaders, to select and honour outstanding leaders, successful professionals, and volunteers from Canadian communities and visible minority groups, including the Indigenous community, for their exemplary work and efforts in promoting diversity in Canada. The 2021 award theme focused on community leaders who improved the Canadian way of life and promoted best measures to keep citizens safe.
The recipients are:
1. Rodolfo Cantiveros, Manitoba
2. Courtney Hilbig, Ontario
3. Anita Huberman, British Columbia
4. Mona Lancaster, Ontario
5. Cesar Manebo, Ontario
6. Muhammad Masood, Ontario
7. Kathleen Mochnacki, Ontario
8. Antonio Pasilabban, Jr., Ontario
9. Ludy Pasilabban, Ontario
10. Robert Prior, Ontario
11. Karen Reid Sidhu, British Columbia
12. Teresa Torralba, Ontario
13. Haipeng Xie, Ontario
14. Edith Vallena, Ontario
15. Rolando Vallena, Ontario
For more information:
Ray Alix
Chairman, Outstanding Canadian Awards
outcan@rogers.com
And
Anita Huberman
President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade
anita@businesinsurrey.com
