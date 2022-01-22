SPORTS BUSINESS – Chilliwack Chiefs Focus on Player Personal Development with Brandnew Athlete

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have announced a partnership with Brandnew Athlete. Designed specifically for elite athletes who are still competing, the program offers 4 foundational pillars that encourage participants to get to know themselves, define their personal brand, develop skills necessary for personal growth, and discuss issues that are relevant to sport and life.



​​”Brandnew Athlete has been a great program for the boys and I to be a part of. The program has been able to teach me in a multitude of aspects about how to be a better professional when it comes to the sport. As well as how I can expand myself after my playing days are over,” Chiefs captain Connor Milburn said.

“We are honored to be working with the Chilliwack Chiefs,” said Michele Sinclair, Founder & CEO of Brandnew Athlete. “This first-class organization believes in the power of developing the ‘whole athlete’ and are to be commended for their leadership of these fine young men.”



Chiefs players, as well as coaches and staff started the program in November. In this short period of time, Barry Douglas, Team Governor and Vice President, has already seen results.



“The Chiefs Ownership group have always committed to investing in the development of our players on and off the ice. The latest example is our new partnership with Brandnew Athlete,” said Douglas. “The program’s professional content created by experts such as world-renowned Sport Psychologist Dr. Saul Miller, combined with the inspiration from guest speakers such as former pro Shawn Thornton, has provided a wealth of knowledge and tools for players and staff to enhance their performance in sport and life.”

The Brandnew Elite Athlete Transformation Program is an online, video-based, inspirational learning platform that focuses on the personal development of athletes while they are still competing.

For more information on the program visit www.brandnewathlete.com