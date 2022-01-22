Refunds for Milk Cartons Starts February 1

Victoria – As of February 1, you will be able to return milk and milk-substitute beverage containers for a refund to reduce waste as part of the Province’s CleanBC Plastics Action Plan.

Shifting milk containers to the deposit-refund system will capture the millions of additional plastic and fibre-based containers that were otherwise being thrown out, such as those from restaurants, schools and offices that did not have access to the residential recycling system.

At the time of purchase, a refundable deposit of 10 cents will be paid for each eligible container. Consumers will get their deposit back when they return their containers.

Clean and rinsed milk and milk-substitute (e.g., oat, almond, soy) beverage containers purchased on or after Feb. 1, 2022, will be accepted by the deposit-refund program. These containers should no longer be placed in the residential blue box.

For a full list of accepted containers and the provincewide network of depots accepting them, visit: www.return-it.ca/beverage/products/

Residents are encouraged to continue recycling containers that are not being added to the deposit-refund system, such as infant formula, meal replacement/dietary supplements, coffee cream, whipping cream, buttermilk or drinkable yogurt, through curbside, multi-family or depot services.

Returning beverage containers for recycling supports the CleanBC Plastics Action Plan to prevent plastic waste, keep more waste out of landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a cleaner, better future.