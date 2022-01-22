Chilliwack Heritage Festival Will Try to Re-Boot for 2023

Chilliwack – Carsten Arnold , the Chair for Chilliwack Heritage Festival took to social media to explain the decision from the board that the 2022 festival will not happen and the plans going ahead for 2023.

The Chilliwack Heritage Festival will be one of the premier events to attend in Chilliwack. It will introduce a new approach to celebrating our shared cultures, history, heritage, music, entertainment, food, and more.

To organize and stage this ambitious project requires a small army of dedicated volunteers, including community coordinators to gather historical and heritage displays, logistics coordination, entertainment acquisition, vendor sign-up, and volunteer placement and training, and so much more.

The many aspects of organizing this event have been a challenge during the pandemic. Our planning started in 2019 and we have had to postpone it once already. We had hoped to bring the festival to life in September of this year. However, with the continued ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and public health concerns, the Chilliwack Heritage Festival Society’s Board of Directors has had to make the difficult decision to once again postpone the Festival, to be rescheduled at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2023. As much as we want to host this event for everyone, we would rather ensure a safe family event, without fear or anxiety over ongoing public health concerns.

Over the next year we will plan various fundraising events and will be actively seeking sponsorships. More information on such initiatives will be available soon. We are also looking to fill a few more key organizational positions such as Community Coordinators, a Vendor Coordinator, and one more board position to take on the role of Fundraising and Sponsorship Coordinator. Please reach out to your network of contacts and let us know if someone is interested in more information on how they could be a part of the team organizing this unique festival.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Chilliwack Heritage Festival Society, I extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone who has offered their encouragement and support, and I’m looking forward to the day we finally can launch this exciting event for everyone’s enjoyment.