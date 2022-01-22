Abby PD Searching for Missing Teen – 16 year-old Taven Christensen

Abbotsofrd – The Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate missing 16 year-old Taven Christensen.



Christensen was last seen at approximately 9:20PM Friday night, January 21st around the 2600 block of Ware St.



Taven stands 5’10” tall, slim build, shaved head with “swoosh” on the side, and green eyes. Last seen wearing a grey “Echo” brand hoodie and jeans.



Anyone with information about Taven Christensen should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

APD/Taven Christensen