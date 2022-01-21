Four New BC Complex-Care Housing Programs Announced Including Abbotsford (Red Lion Inn)

Victoria/Fraser Valley – A first-of-its-kind complex-care housing program will soon be available for British Columbia’s most vulnerable people who need a level of support that goes beyond the current housing model.

Complex-care housing is a groundbreaking approach to address the needs of people who have overlapping mental-health challenges, substance-use issues, trauma and acquired brain injuries and who are often left to experience homelessness. This program will provide an enhanced level of integrated health and social supports that serve people where they live. The first four housing sites will be in Surrey, Abbotsford and Vancouver.

In Abbotsford, it will be the The Red Lion,(2509 Pauline Street( which had been purchased by BC Housing in June 2021. The Original FVN story is here.).

BC Housing/Red Lion Inn

Complex-care housing is voluntary and integrated within the health-care system with direct connections to treatment and specialized care that could include support from nurses, peer, social workers and other health professionals. These first four locations will serve approximately 100 people who need enhanced support beyond what is provided in existing supportive housing.

Government will monitor and evaluate implementation of complex-care housing services to inform areas of focus in future expansion.

Henry Braun, mayor, Abbotsford – “The City of Abbotsford is grateful for this announcement from the Province of B.C. today, committing to bringing complex care housing to our community. Complex care will provide vital supports for those vulnerable residents who need it the most and is a welcome addition to our Homeless Prevention and Response System.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health – “We are pleased to be working with our partners to provide services to people in their own homes, eliminating the barriers that some of our most vulnerable clients face in accessing the comprehensive care that they need and deserve.”