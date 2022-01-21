Cascades MVB Games Postponed, Basketball and Volleyball Games Rescheduled

Fraser Valley/Kamloops – The University of the Fraser Valley department of athletics and campus recreation, in conjunction with Canada West, announced a series of schedule adjustments today.



The Cascades men’s volleyball games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, CW announced. The UFV squad had been slated to face the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Friday and Saturday in Kamloops, but the WolfPack men’s team did not have the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to COVID-19 related protocols. Reschedule dates are to be determined.



This weekend’s women’s volleyball games (Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22) between UFV and TRU in Kamloops will proceed as scheduled. First serve is slated for 6:45 p.m. Friday and 3:45 p.m. Saturday, and will be webcast at CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op.



Additionally, a number of previously postponed Cascades basketball and volleyball games have been rescheduled. Those dates are as follows:



Men’s Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 5: Cascades at UBC Okanagan (12 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 6: Cascades at UBC Okanagan (12 p.m.)

Men’s Volleyball

Sunday, Feb. 20: Cascades vs. UBC Okanagan (4 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 21: Cascades vs. UBC Okanagan (1 p.m.)

Women’s Volleyball

Sunday, Feb. 20: Cascades vs. UBC Okanagan (6 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 21: Cascades vs. UBC Okanagan (3 p.m.)

Complete schedules are available at GoCascades.ca/calendar.