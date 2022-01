Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating high risk missing youth, Vincent Lal.

Lal is 14 years old and was last seen on January 20, 2022 at approximately 2PM when he was dropped off at High Street Mall in Abbotsford.

Lal was wearing an L.A. Dodgers ballcap, puffy black jacket, and blue high top runners.

If you see or know where Vincent may be please contact APD at 604 859 5225.

ABBYPD File 22-2761