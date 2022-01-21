Abby PD Captures Prolific Offender Involved in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Abbotsford – On Thursday morning (January 20th, 2022, @8AM) Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle at the Bradner rest stop and identified it as being involved in an earlier catalytic converter theft within the City.

During that incident, the suspect threatened a citizen with a weapon. The citizen was not hurt.The stolen vehicle went mobile resulting in a spike belt being utilized, successfully damaging the vehicle’s tire. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver failed to stop for police. Given the driver’s behaviour, a police pursuit did not occur. A short time later, the suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 21600 block of Highway 1 after its tire deflated.

The driver fled on foot.

With the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) and the Langley RCMP,the driver was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyson Fust of Langley has been charged with Robbery, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Weapon, Breach of Release Order, and Obstruction and remains in custody.

Upon searching the vehicle, 12 catalytic converters were located.