A 2022 Fortins Village Classic Car Show Is A Possibility

Chilliwack – Fortins Village Classic Car Show posted a positive message to social media about the potential for a car show in ’22.

The 2020 and 2021 shows were shelved due to COVID gathering restrictions and concerns.

Hello to you all! We are putting together the beginning stages of what could become the 2022 Village Classic Car Show in #downtownchilliwack! Stay tuned for more details for this event planned tentatively for Sunday, June 26th.

The Chilliwack BIA’s Executive Director, Trevor McDonald told FVN in a statement what while there will be meetings in February to discuss options, “We are optimistic”.

On another Post-Christmas note, from McDonald: The Christmas village was a great addition to our downtown! The 20 day event which included a 50 foot Ferris wheel drew almost 10,000 visitors to the area. A definite bright blast of colour and family fun in our community to say goodbye to 2021.