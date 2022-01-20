Skip to content

Rookie Mounties Helps Delivery a Baby

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rookie Mounties Helps Delivery a Baby

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Chilliwack – Monday evening began as just another night shift for RCMP officer Constable Sise Odaa, a six-month rookie with Chilliwack RCMP.

While attending an unrelated report at Chilliwack General Hospital she heard yelling and screaming with calls for help coming from the parking lot. Rushing outside to investigate Constable Sise Odaa quickly discovered a woman in labour in the parking lot. Arriving just in time to assist grandma in making a very special delivery, Constable Sise Odaa cradled the newborn as the baby was being delivered.

Chilliwack RCMP are ecstatic to announce the birth of Sahara Acacia Den Ouden, a healthy and beautiful baby girl weighing in at 5 lbs 6 ounces.

It was an amazing experience to be part of, said Constable Sise Odaa. I joined the RCMP to help people and am so happy that I was able to help in this very special way.

Mom and baby are fine and healthy.

RCMP

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 − eight =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts

Rookie Mounties Helps Delivery a Baby

Chilliwack – Monday evening began as just another night shift for RCMP officer Constable Sise Odaa, a six-month rookie with Chilliwack RCMP. While attending an