Fraser Health declares COVID-19 Outbreaks at Bevan Lodge (Abbotsford)

Surrey/Abbotsford – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Baillie House in Maple Ridge, and Bevan Lodge in Abbotsford.

Seven residents and five staff members at Baillie House, and nine residents and three staff members at Bevan Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19.

Baillie House is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health. Bevan Lodge is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Trillium Communities. The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at Baillie House. Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with Bevan Lodge to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.