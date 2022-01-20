Don’t Stop on the Flood Damaged Coquihalla To Take Pictures

Coquihalla (with files from CP) – BC Transportation and Infrastructure have received reports of people stopping in unsafe ways along the Coquihalla Hwy, to take photos.

Yes, the route has been reopened to all traffic.

Yes the photos would be cool.

But …

You’re putting yourself and others in harm’s way, and the last thing you want is to have crews shut down the highway to get you out of trouble.

The Transportation Ministry’s Facebook page says the extent of the devastation and scope of the ongoing repairs are remarkable, but stopping on the narrower road or unfinished shoulders is extremely dangerous.

Instead, visit the Flickr album for a BC Flood Repairs photo fix: https://bit.ly/3niCeBd