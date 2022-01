Chilliwack – The Chilliwack YMCA will be reopening on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Please note that their hours of operation will be slightly modified for the first few days of opening.

Group fitness classes will resume on Monday, January 24.

Y Play will resume on Monday, January 24 with hours of operation from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Website: https://www.gv.ymca.ca/chilliwack-ymca?fbclid=IwAR0OmHE93ACv12WVs4Y5txKJ0gbtQbM42cjZTDhsh6iJMWO2c-VKyzjOED0