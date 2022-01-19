YMCA and Child Obesity Program – Generation Health – January and February

Fraser Valley – Generation Health is a FREE 10-week healthy lifestyle program for children and their families, delivered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver and in partnership with the Childhood Obesity Foundation.

The Chilliwack YMCA is part of this program.

Program participants will meet virtually or in-person to learn about healthy eating, physical activity, goal setting, body image, self-esteem and more! Programs will run on a weekday evening from 6:30-8:30pm. Prior registration is required through these details: phone 1-888-650-3141 or send an e-mail to info@generationhealth.ca.

Please note that the previous BMI requirements for this program have been eliminated. The program is now open to ALL children between the ages of 8-12 years old.