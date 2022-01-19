RCMP, Police Dog Services and the RCMP Helicopter “Air One” Back Country Rescue off Chilliwack Lake Road

Chilliwack Lake (RCMP MEDIA) – A team effort by members of the Chilliwack RCMP, Police Dog Services and the RCMP helicopter Air One is credited for saving a man’s life in the back country area of Chilliwack Lake Road last Thursday afternoon.



Shortly after noon,January 13, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a man acting erratically who appeared to be experiencing significant medical distress before running into the bush. Officers rushed to the scene where they searched a heavily wooded area through deep snowy conditions for the man who was in need of urgent medical attention.



Determination, local area knowledge and experience in back country recreation were key in the search which saw officers track for eight miles in less than ideal conditions to locate the man, says Corporal Mike RAIL spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. Given the weather conditions and the fact that the man was not dressed or prepared for a night in the woods, police efforts undoubtedly made difference in saving this man’s life.



When police located the man , his core body temperature had already started to drop and he was experiencing the onset of frostbite.



He was transported to a regional hospital by BC Ambulance Service where he was treated for his medical needs.