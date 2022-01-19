From Stir-Fry to a $50K Lotto 6/49 Prize for Abbotsford Resident

Abbotsford (BCLC) – Relaxing beach days are ahead for Frans Burggraaf, who scored a whopping $50,000 Guaranteed Prize from the September 4, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Burggraaf purchased his ticket at the Otter Co-op on Mount Lehman Road while picking up some ingredients for a stir-fry recipe. Later on while shopping at West Oaks mall, he decided to check his ticket

“I checked the ticket on the scanner and thought I had only won $50,” Burggraaf explained. “I took it to the clerk and it locked up his machine! It started to play music and he told me, ‘I think you won more than $50… you won $50,000!’”

Burggraaf said the first thing he did was call his wife to share the amazing news.

“She was so excited for me,” he exclaimed.

The Abbotsford resident can’t wait to soon set sail on a tropical Caribbean vacation and also looks forward to gifting some of his prize to family.