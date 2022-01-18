One Year Later – Trina Hunt Investigation Continues

Port Moody/Hope – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to investigate the death of Trina Hunt. January 18, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of when Trina was reported missing.

Original 2021 FVN story is here – https://fraservalleynewsnetwork.com/2021/06/06/port-moody-woman-trina-hunt-idd-by-ihit-as-body-found-near-hope/

Background: On January 18, 2021, 48-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department. An extensive search was conducted by police, Trina’s family, and members of the community. On March 29, 2021, investigators located the remains of Trina Hunt near Hope south of Silver Creek.

Today marks the one-year anniversary. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been in contact with the family of Trina Hunt. Our thoughts are with them on what must be a difficult time.

IHIT continues to investigate this active and priority case. At this stage, IHIT’s primary objective is to preserve all avenues of investigation and the integrity of what has been gathered thus far. So at this time, to maintain this integrity, IHIT has no information to share.

“We understand there is a great deal of interest and our updates have been limited,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “these investigations take time and we do not want to jeopardize a positive outcome.”

The family of Trina Hunt continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and laying of criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.