TWU Men’s Rugby Star to Represent Ireland for the Upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

Langley – Trinity Western men’s rugby star Tamilore Awonusi (Dublin, Ireland) has been selected to represent Ireland for the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series double-header in Spain.

Having impressed for the Ireland Development side in Dubai before Christmas, Awonusi, who scored two tries in the Cup Final to help Ireland take the tournament title, has been included in Ireland’s World Rugby Sevens Series roster for the first time.

The 6-foot-7 winger, who is in his second year at TWU studying political science while also targeting a pre-law certificate, will have a chance to earn his first senior cap when things kick-off Friday in Malaga. The following weekend (Jan. 28-30), the World Rugby Sevens Series moves to Seville for the fourth tournament of the season.

For Malaga, Awonusi and his Irish side are grouped in Pool B with Australia, Japan and Germany.

Ireland enters the weekend sitting ninth in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings after seventh and eighth place finishes in the first two tournaments in Dubai.

MALAGA

Ireland 7s Schedule – POOL B

Jan. 21 vs. Japan – 3:06 a.m. (PT)

Jan. 21 vs Germany – 7:50 a.m. (PT)

Jan. 22 vs. Australia – 3:33 a.m. (PT)

Awonusi, who is continuing to take online courses while training with Ireland’s sevens team, was a breakout star within the Coastal Cup this past fall for TWU, leading the Spartans with four tries, including a brace against both the University of Victoria Vikes and the Pacific Pride.

Prior to joining Ireland’s sevens set-up, Awonusi had most recently played sevens with Roots Rugby Family this past summer at the RugbyTown 7s in Glendale, Colo., where he was coached by Fijian sevens legend Waisale Serevi.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)