Mennonite Central Committee Abbotsford Flood Response

Winnipeg/Abbotsford — Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) B.C. and Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) Canada have entered into a partnership agreement to respond to the floods that hit B.C. last November.



“When the full scope of the flooding became known, it was apparent we needed more resources to help our B.C. Unit to respond,” said Ross Penner, who directs operations for MDS Canada.



Through the agreement, MCC B.C. has agreed to loan Shelley Dueck, its Church Relations and Events Manager, to MDS Canada to serve as Operations Coordinator for the flood response in the Fraser Valley.

To date, over $600,000 has been donated for flood relief through the two organizations.

The last time the two organizations worked together was in 2017, when they responded to wildfires in the Williams Lake area of northern B.C.



People who want to donate to B.C. flood relief can do so by giving to MCC B.C. at https://donate.mcccanada.ca/cause/bc-flood-response-2021 or to MDS Canada at www.mds.org