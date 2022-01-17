Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at The Waverly Seniors Village,New Outbreaks at MSA Manor

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health is sharing the following information about COVID-19 in our region.Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Royal Columbian Hospital.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at The Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack, and Glenwood Care Centre in Agassiz.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care in Abbotsford, and MSA Manor in Abbotsford.

Eight residents and four staff members at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care, and nine residents and three staff members at MSA Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mayfair Senior Living + Care is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by The Care Group. MSA Manor is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Maplewood Care Society. The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.