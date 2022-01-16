OPINION – Valentines Day Options in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (Catherine Hercus/The Write Stuff) – Valentine’s Day is only a month away, and once again you have no idea what to do for your significant other. Here are some ideas if you’d like to do something a little different than just a fancy dinner out or flowers.

Here are several different options for spoiling your honey this Valentine’s Day.

Harrison Hot Springs

One of my favourite valley getaways is going to the Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa. There’s nothing more relaxing than sitting in the outdoor hot mineral pools and enjoying the lake view. You can walk around the village, check out the art gallery and gift stores, and have a nice meal and dancing at the Copper Room. For a more affordable but still elegant option, Morgan’s bistro has a lake view and options for both carnivores and vegetarians.

Visit a winery

If you enjoy wine, why not visit a local winery including Backyard Winery, Domain De Chaberton or Township 7. Many wineries offer free tastings and tasting flights. If you don’t want to drink and drive, you can book a wine tour through Beyond Bubbles Wine Tours, Vancouver Wine Tours by S.E.G or Wine Lovers Tours.

VIP Movie at Cineplex Cinemas in Abbotsford

For a deluxe movie experience, I highly recommend going to a VIP movie. You can order food and beverages at the lounge and bring it into the theatre. The seats are comfortable and the VIP theatre is much less crowded.

Bowling

If you enjoy bowling, Clover Lanes in Cloverdale not only offers bowling but food and drinks. Other options include Galaxy Bowl and Dogwood Bowling in Abbotsford, Alder Alley in Aldergrove, Revs in Maple Ridge, and Chilliwack Lanes in Chilliwack.

Try your luck at the casino

If you are feeling lucky, try your luck at Cascades Casino in Langley. When you’ve exhausted your gambling budget, you can go to Atlas Steak & Fish or Match Eatery & Public House for a meal and cocktails. You can also book an overnight stay and make a weekend out of it. For an evening out you can check out Elements Casino in Surrey, and eat at Foodies.

Have a romantic evening at home

If you’d rather have an evening in, Well Seasoned in Langley has gourmet food options and charcuterie to go. Simply the Best Gourmet in products in Surrey and Lepp’s Daily Market in Abbotsford also have tasty treats to bring home. Add a bottle of bubbly like my personal favourite Freixenet cava, and some chocolate covered strawberries, and you have the perfect recipe for a romantic evening.

Play a round of golf

If golf is your game, there are many courses to choose from in the Fraser Valley. Choose from Cedar Ridge in Mission, Newlands Golf & Country Club and The Redwoods in Langley, Ledgefield Golf & Country Club in Abbotsford, and the Chilliwack Golf Club in Chilliwack.

Go to a classic ballet performance

For ballet lovers, on Valentine’s Day evening, you can go to Ballet Jorgen’s performance of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

