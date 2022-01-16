International Female Ride Day in Fraser Valley Scheduled for May 7 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – International Female Ride Day© (IFRD) is celebrated annually worldwide on the first Saturday of May.

This year it will be Saturday May 7.

The website is here.

In the Fraser Valley, information can be found on Facebook through Throttle Sistas.

The day celebrates women motorcycle riders and is not country, group or organizationally specific. It is a globally synchronized “JUST RIDE!”© day, for women. Vicki Gray created IFRD for all women individually, in groups and collectively everywhere. Women make International Female Ride Day© their day to “JUST RIDE!”© doing what they can to promote and highlight women riders while making a positive difference for women in motorcycling and powersports everywhere.

Every woman riding on IFRD is a role model for the diverse, unique and common passion women share for motorcycling and powersports.

The day has occurred for well over a decade and a half, with the first IFRD gatherings in 2007. It is an all brands and all styles of motorcycling happening, and extends across all borders and cultures the world over.

Video and Pictures courtesy Christine B :

International Female Ride Day 2021 in Fraser Valley/Christine B