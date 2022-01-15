Skip to content

Fog Advisory (Why Not?)

Fraser Valley – Let’s review. Heat dome, wild fires, Snow, ice storm, freezing temperatures, a tsunami advisory and now, FOG.

One Facebook meme said it all, the only thing missing are the Zombies.

3:57 PM PST Saturday 15 January 2022
Fog advisory in effect for:

  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley – east including Hope
  • Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

May be an image of map and text that says '3:59 Alerts Advisory Alert Share Fog Parts of British Columbia Issued Jan 3:57 Source: Environment Canada ADVISORY In or near your chosen locations: Fraser Valley BC, Vancouver BC Description Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Garibaldi Provincial Park Nanaimo Vancouver Surrey Maps Abbotsford Legal Affected Areas (8) Fraser Valley central including Chilliwack, Fraser Va... expand Instructions If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.'
Paula Trudel

