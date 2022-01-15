Fog Advisory (Why Not?)

Fraser Valley – Let’s review. Heat dome, wild fires, Snow, ice storm, freezing temperatures, a tsunami advisory and now, FOG.

One Facebook meme said it all, the only thing missing are the Zombies.

3:57 PM PST Saturday 15 January 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.