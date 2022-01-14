Youth Living with IBD – Inflammatory Bowel Disease – Zoom Meeting January 20

Toronto/Fraser Valley – Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term for two conditions (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) that are characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada are holding their first Youth Group session of 2022 on January 20.

The group is open to 13-17 year olds in both Alberta and British Columbia! The group will be gathering virtually on the third Thursday of every month through the Zoom platform to play games, support each other and share in lived experiences with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The next meeting is Thursday January 20th, 7PM – 8PM MT