Holiday Inn Express and Suites Chilliwack Now Open (INTERVIEW with GM Andrea Anderson)

Chilliwack – It took some since the initial presentation to Chilliwack Council to get the ball rolling. Since 2016, a number of hoops and plenty of permits had to be processed but now, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chilliwack East had their soft launch this past week.

FVN spoke with Andrea Anderson, the General Manager and Director of Sales for the 68 suite facility.

The views from every suite are breathtaking and an official grand opening is planned for the coming weeks.

The website information states that February bookings are now available here, https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/chilliwack/ycwcw/hoteldetail