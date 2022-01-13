COVID Issues – Cascades Volleyball Games vs. UBC Okanagan Postponed

Abbotsford (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s and women’s volleyball games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, Canada West announced Thursday.

The Cascades had been slated to face the UBC Okanagan Heat on Friday and Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre, but the Heat men’s and women’s teams did not have the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to COVID-19 related protocols.

Reschedule dates have yet to be determined.

FULL CANADA WEST RELEASE