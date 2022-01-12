RCMP Searching for Missing Hope Woman in Chilliwack- Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip

Hope/Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip, 33, of Hope. Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip was last seen on December 1, 2021 in Chilliwack.

Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip description:

Indigenous female;

Height: 150 cm (4’1);

Weight: 53 kg (117 lbs);

Hair: Brown with pink streaks;

Eyes: Brown.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Phillip, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Chayla’s wellbeing, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).