NHL Central Scouting Released its Midterm Rankings – 7 BCHL Players Including One Chief in the Mix

Burnaby/Chilliwack – NHL Central Scouting released its midterm rankings today and there are six current BCHL players who made the cut.

Five players from the league were named to the North American skaters list, while one other made the grade on the North American goalies list.

In addition, one player committed to a BCHL team next year is also listed.

#23 North American Goalie – Hobie Hedquist (G) – Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Hedquist has been a rock for the Bulldogs between the pipes this year, appearing in 20 of the team’s 29 games and putting together a 12-4-3 record.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound keeper boasts a 2.59 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage this season along with three shutouts, which ties him for the most in the BCHL. Hedquist put together a stretch of play earlier this year where he recorded three straight shutouts and nearly equaled the league record for longest time without allowing a goal.

He is committed to the University of North Dakota.

#134 North American Skater – Tyson Jugnauth (D) – West Kelowna Warriors

Jugnauth is enjoying a fine sophomore campaign in the BCHL. The 17-year-old is tied for second in scoring among all BCHL defencemen with 22 points in 28 games and his 20 assists on the year are also second most among blueliners.

Jugnauth burst onto the season for the Warriors during last year’s pod season when he racked up 17 points in 20 games to lead the Warriors in points from the back end.

He is committed to the University of Wisconsin.

#158 North American Skater – Ryan Hopkins (D) – Penticton Vees

Hopkins missed most of October due to injury, but has settled into his role as one of the Vees top defencemen since returning to the lineup. He has notched three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 21 games and is third on the team in scoring among defencemen.

Prior to joining the Vees in the offseason, Hopkins played two years at Stanstead College in Quebec. He did not get into any game action last year due to the pandemic, but amassed 31 points in 58 games in 2019-20.

He will play his college hockey at the University of Maine.

#191 North American Skater – Tyson Dyck (F) – Cranbrook Bucks

Dyck impressed in his debut season last year, although in a short amount of time. Despite having his first BCHL campaign cut short due to an injury after just six games, he still managed to catch the eyes of scouts after collecting three goals and two assists.

He has returned to the ice this year on a mission. The Abbotsford, B.C. product is tied for fifth in league scoring with 37 points in 29 contests and his 17 goals are the seventh most in the BCHL.

#198 North American Skater – Cade Littler (F) – Wenatchee Wild

Littler has been a huge part of the young Wenatchee team’s offence in 2021-22. The hometown kid is the Wild’s second leading scorer with 24 points in 21 games and the second leading goal producer with 11 on the campaign.

The 17-year-old went on a tear in December, piling up 11 points in just six games, including a five-game streak where he notched four goals and six assists for 10 points.

#201 North American Skater – Parker Murray (F) – Wenatchee Wild

Murray was acquired by the Wild in a trade with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) on Jan. 7 and has yet to suit up with the team.

In the midst of his first Junior A season, Murray was his team’s top goal scorer with 14 tallies in 30 games and their fourth leading point producer with 23.

A California kid, Murray played the majority of his youth hockey for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings organization.

#83 North American Skater – Liam Steele (F) – Stanstead College (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Steele has 11 points in 13 games for Stanstead College this season. Before coming to North America, the 17-year-old played his youth hockey in England and has represented Great Britain internationally on multiple occasions.

Steele is committed to play for the Chilliwack Chiefs next year. Beyond that, he is also committed to play college hockey at Cornell University.