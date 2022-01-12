Fraser Health COVID Updates for Mission Memorial Hospital (over), Declare COVID-19 Outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Surrey/Fraser Valley – On Wednesday, Fraser Health is sharing the following information about COVID-19 in our region.

Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Mission Memorial Hospital. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital after evidence of transmission in a psychiatry unit. Eight patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit. Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the High Intensity Rehabilitation Unit at Laurel Place after evidence of transmission in this unit. Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital after evidence of transmission in a surgical unit, acute care elders unit, and a medicine unit. Three patients in a surgical unit, eight patients in an acute care elders unit, and two patients in a medicine unit have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to three units, which are temporarily closed to admissions.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital after evidence of transmission in a patient assessment and transition home unit. Five patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreaks, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions at the sites, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency departments at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Burnaby Hospital, and Peace Arch Hospital remain open.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected units about each outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Hawthorne Lodge in Port Coquitlam.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Glenwood Care Centre in Agassiz. Five residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Glenwood Care Centre is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.