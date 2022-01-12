Cultus Lake Park Residential Lease Information Packages In The Mail, Recent Elections

Cultus Lake Park – As Cultus Lake Park digs out of the slush and snow, its back to business.

First, Cultus Lake Park office will be mailing Residential Lease Information Packages including the 2022 invoices to all park residents by Friday, January 28, 2022. Should you have any questions, please contact the Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

On December 15, 2021 the election for Cultus Lake Park Board Chair and Vice-Chair was held at the Regular Board meeting. Commissioner David Renwick received all five nominations, and assuming the position of Chair. This year will mark Commissioner Renwick’s fourth year as the Cultus Lake Park Board Chair.

David Renwick

Commissioner Kirk Dzaman received all five nominations, and assuming the position of Vice-Chair. Commissioner Dzaman is also the current Chair of the Community Events and Engagement Committee and Village Center Planning and Development Committee.