Chiefs Brett Rylance Commits to AIC

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that veteran forward Brett Rylance has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for the American International Yellow Jackets. The 20-year-old has registered 14 points (7G, 7A) in 22 games this season.

Rylance joined the Chiefs in the 2018-19 season. In his almost 150 BCHL games, the Chiefs coaching staff says that they have been proud to see his progress both on and off the ice.

“We are extremely excited for Brett and his family. Brett has been a massive part of our program over the past 3 seasons, so it is really nice to see him rewarded for his efforts. Coach Lang and his staff do a great job at AIC and I know it will be a great fit for both sides,” Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney said.

​​”I feel fortunate and excited for the opportunity to join an amazing organization like AIC. The coaching staff has been so welcoming and encouraging over the last few weeks,” Rylance continued. “Their values of family and commitment create a culture I am looking forward to being a part of. The success of the organization is admirable and I am excited to be a part of such a well-rounded team. I’m looking forward to the 2022-2023 season!”