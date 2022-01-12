19 BCHL Alumni (Four Chiefs) Nominated for Hobey Baker Award for Excellence in US College Hockey

The initial list of nominees for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award for college hockey’s top player has been revealed and there are 19 BCHL players on the list.

Four if which came the the Chilliwack Chiefs system.

Corey Andonovski – Princeton University

Will Calverley – RIT

Kaden Pickering – St. Lawrence

Kevin Wall – Penn State University

Fans have the opportunity to vote for players here.

The first round of voting concludes on Mar. 6, then a list of 10 finalists will be revealed.

The award is given to college hockey’s top player and is based on strength of character, on-ice performance and academic achievement.

NCAA Division I head coaches voted for the top-three players in their league and the top-three in all of college hockey.