Abbotsford – Get your game faces on with the Fifth Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health Care on February 13, 2022.

“Step Up is a great opportunity to bring your friends and family together to kick start your Super Bowl Sunday while fundraising to support Cardiac Health. Get your steps in before the feasting begins” remarks Liz Harris, Executive Director. Participants will either climb the 596 steps or walk around the concourse. “If you are signed up as a corporate team, challenge another company for bragging rights” says Harris

Step Up 4 Cardiac Health Event is being hosted at the Abbotsford Center in the morning leaving plenty of time to race home to prepare for your Sunday Funday of Football. FVHCF will follow all PHO guidelines and may be subject to change.

All registered participants will receive a FREE 5-10 minute massage from RMT Jeff Huynh and colleague. *as per PHO guidelines and as time allows

For more information, to register your team or to donate please visit www.fvhcf.ca/events

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation continues to fund vital equipment and programs for Fraser Valley East; all funds raised in Abbotsford support Abbotsford Regional Hospital