2021 Canadian Arenacross Motocross Championships at Heritage Park, February 5 & 6

Chilliwack – Future West Moto Ltd. which races outdoors under BC Motocross and indoor racing under Canadian Arenacross Championships, are back at it on February 5 and 6 at Heritage Park.
From their Facebook page Future West Moto:
Important note:
-Riders do not require vaccinations to race
– Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building
– Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.
– Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces.