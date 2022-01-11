Sports

2021 Canadian Arenacross Motocross Championships at Heritage Park, February 5 & 6

ByDon Lehn

Jan 11, 2022 ,

Chilliwack – Future West Moto Ltd. which races outdoors under BC Motocross and indoor racing under Canadian Arenacross Championships, are back at it on February 5 and 6 at Heritage Park.

From their Facebook page Future West Moto:

Important note:

-Riders do not require vaccinations to race

– Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building

– Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.

– Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces.

http://www.futurewestmoto.ca/

