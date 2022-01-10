UFV Cascades Start 2022 Home Stand With No Fans in the Stands

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department will play a series of home games without fans in the stands to open 2022.

The affected games include men’s and women’s volleyball matches vs. UBC Okanagan (Jan. 14-15) and men’s and women’s basketball games vs. Trinity Western (Jan. 21-22). Only the participating teams, coaches, officials, and game-night staff will be admitted to the UFV Athletic Centre for these games.

Going without spectators for the games noted above keeps Cascades Athletics aligned with UFV’s response to the Omicron variant. UFV paused the vast majority of classes and educational opportunities from Jan. 4-9, and transitioned to remote learning Jan. 10 continuing through Jan. 23. Other events on campus have been postponed until Jan. 24 or cancelled.

“With all of the disruptions in the schedule this year, our focus is to complete the regular season, and to do that, the health of the athletes is paramount,” said Steve Tuckwood, director of athletics and campus recreation. “The campus is essentially closed to all events, and given that students cannot gather until Jan. 24, we think this respects that situation as well.”

Remaining regular-season home games where UFV intends to host fans include the following:

Feb. 4-5 | Volleyball vs. Thompson Rivers WolfPack

Feb. 11-12 | Volleyball vs. UBC Thunderbirds

Feb. 17 | Volleyball vs. Trinity Western Spartans

Feb. 18-19 | Basketball vs. Victoria Vikes

While fans will not be able to attend in person over the next two weeks, all of the games will be webcast at CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op.