Monday Morning Targeted Shooting on 33400 block of George Ferguson Way in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Monday morning (January 10th, at 6:30AM) , Abbotsford Police responded to a fight at a local apartment building within the 33400 block of George Ferguson Way.

Upon police arrival, a 44-year-old male was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers and the Forensic Identification Section. Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along George Ferguson Way this morning between the hours of 5AM and 7AM and ask them to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.