UPDATE – Victim ID’d In Targeted Hit – IHIT Investigating Stabbing of 41 Year Old Male Off Clearbrook and Peardonville

ByDon Lehn

Jan 10, 2022 ,

Abbotsofrd – Early Saturday ( January 8th, 2022 at 2:07AM), Abbotsford’s Emergency services responded to the 2400 Block of Clearbrook road for a stabbing.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Ryan Lajeunesse from Abbotsford. Mr. Lajeunesse is known to police. Initial belief is that this was not a random incident.

IHIT has processed the scene and is working in partnership with AbbyPD, the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section (FIS), and the BC Coroners Service.

“This was a targeted stabbing and not random,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “we are piecing together what Mr. Lajeunesse was doing at the time of the incident and who he was with.”

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew of Mr. Lajeunesse’s activities. Dash-cam or CCTV footage from midnight to 3:00 a.m. on January 8, in the area of 2400-block of Clearbrook Road is being requested.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

