Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chilliwack Set To Open This Week

Chilliwack – The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chilliwack East is set to have a soft launch this week.

FVN has learned that the building on Young, off the Highway 1 off ramp and nestled behind a Petro-Canada Station (and down the street from Elements Casino) will go through the final inspection from Holiday Inn executives and could be open for walk ups by Wednesday afternoon.

The website information states that February bookings are now available.

https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/chilliwack/ycwcw/hoteldetail

The opening comes on the heels of the closure of another hotel, the Best Western off Lickman. That is now demolished to make way for an industrial park.

The initial plan for the 68-room hotel went before Chilliwack Council in 2016.

Holiday Inn Express Suites Chilliwack/FVN

