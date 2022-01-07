Legal News

Now Comes The Fun Part – The Snow Melt and Drainage

ByDon Lehn

Jan 7, 2022 ,

Fraser Valley – While this was from the City of Chilliwack, it does apply everywhere.

Flurries are forecasted this evening and tomorrow (Friday night and Saturday.

Crews are working 24/7 to respond to winter conditions.

Warmer temperatures are expected later in the weekend. If you are able, please clear catch basins near you to help drain melting snow and ice.

Find a catch basin near you at https://maps.chilliwack.com/b/?layer=23.

To report urgent Operations issues this weekend, call the after-hours emergency number: 604-792-2233(Chilliwack).

Catch Basin/City of Chilliwack

Related Post

Health & Lifestyle Legal

Agassiz Senior Displaced in Coquitlam Due to Flooding, Asking for Help In Finding A Place To Call (Temporary)Home

Jan 7, 2022
News

BC Transit Advisory – Friday January 7 Service Impacts to Fraser Valley

Jan 7, 2022
Health & Lifestyle News

Recovery Day September 10 – Canada’s Largest Addiction and Mental Health Recovery Day Festival

Jan 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ten + seventeen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal News

Now Comes The Fun Part – The Snow Melt and Drainage

Jan 7, 2022
Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Opens or Expands Clinics For COVID Booster Doses – Including Chilliwack Mall

Jan 7, 2022
Health & Lifestyle Legal

Agassiz Senior Displaced in Coquitlam Due to Flooding, Asking for Help In Finding A Place To Call (Temporary)Home

Jan 7, 2022
News

BC Transit Advisory – Friday January 7 Service Impacts to Fraser Valley

Jan 7, 2022
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.