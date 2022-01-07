Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Opens or Expands Clinics For COVID Booster Doses – Including Chilliwack Mall

ByDon Lehn

Jan 7, 2022

Fraser Valley – To support our ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Fraser Health is expanding or reopening mass COVID-19 immunization clinics in our region to provide people with more opportunities to book appointments for booster doses.

These clinics will support current immunization plans to provide booster doses to communities over the coming months. The clinics complement our existing COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres located across the region, bringing the total number of sites offering immunization to 18.

Fraser Health is grateful for our partnerships with municipalities, business leaders, community organizations and Divisions of Family Practice for their support of these clinics.

The new or expanded clinics include:

  • Chilliwack Mall (now open Sunday to Thursday)
  • Cloverdale Recreation Centre (now open seven days a week)
  • Langley Events Centre (open on January 9, increasing to Tuesday to Saturday starting January 11)
  • Maple Ridge: Haney Place Mall (now open Sunday to Thursday, increasing to seven days a week starting January 9)
  • New Westminster: Anvil Centre (open January 8 to 23 and January 27 to 31)
  • South Surrey Recreation Centre (now open seven days a week)
  • Surrey North (now open seven days a week)

