UPDATE – Canada Post Not Delivering Mail in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – .. through rain or sleet or snow….

Ummm… nope… not happening on Thursday January 6… or Friday January 7.

CUPW Chilliwack Rep Peter Butcher told FVN that again mail delivery is suspended on Friday January 7.

From the Canada Post Website on January 6:

Mail delivery alert for parts of B.C.

Red alert: Communities and regions not receiving mail and parcels today. Date posted: January 06, 2022

The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as a winter storm has made it unsafe. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so. The following regions will not have deliveries today:

Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Fraser Valley

We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.